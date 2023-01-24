Madonna Biopic No Longer Moving Forward at Universal

The Madonna biopic that was first announced in 2020 is no longer moving forward at Universal Pictures. It was set to follow Madonna’s long-running career in music and culture over nearly four decades.

THR has confirmed that the movie, which was set to be directed and co-written by Madonna herself and co-written by Erin Cressida Wilson, has been shelved. When the project was first announced, the singer was quoted as saying, “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

Julia Garner was said to be the frontrunner to play the pop icon, though major actresses like Florence Pugh and Odessa Young reportedly auditioned as well.

The shelving comes shortly after Madonna announced she would be doing a world tour over 2023, with stops set for everywhere from Paris to Toronto. THR is reporting that the film was in turnaround as of late last year, prior to the announcement of the tour.