Violent Night 2 in the Works With Original Creative Team Returning

In a recent interview with The Wrap, Violent Night director Tommy Wirkola confirmed that he has started developing the sequel to the David Harbour-led holiday action comedy. He also revealed that Violent Night 2 will once again be written by original scribes Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who previously worked together in the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movies.

Wirkola teased one of the ideas they have for the potential sequel, revealing that they plan to expand the story about Harbour’s Santa character. “We have time to really crack the script and figure out the story,” He said. “And we have some ideas, me, Pat and Josh, and the producers. We’ve been talking about where we want to take it and what we want to see. There is stuff we left on the floor like the North Pole, Mrs. Claus, the elves, but story-wise I think we have a really, really cool idea that expands on the world and scope but still keeping that tone that we love from the first one.”

Violent Night was directed by Tommy Wirkola from a screenplay written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Joining Harbour were John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), and Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise).

“When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint,” reads the synopsis.

Violent Night was produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella, with Marc S. Fischer serving as an executive producer. It hailed from 87North.

More than a month since its theatrical release, the film is now available for streaming on Peacock.