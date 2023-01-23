TÁR Peacock Release Date Set for Cate Blanchett Movie

The TÁR Peacock release date has been announced for one of the most appreciated movies of 2022.

Led by Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, TÁR is set in the international world of classical music. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Tár on Peacock

Peacock will release TÁR at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, January 27. Blanchett plays the leading role of Lydia Tár, an orchestra conductor widely considered one of the greatest at her craft and the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. Joining Blanchett are Mark Strong (The Imitation Game), Noémie Merlant (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Nina Hoss (Homeland), Julian Glover (Game of Thrones), Allan Corduner (Yentl), Sophie Kauer, and Sylvia Flote.

Todd Field wrote and directed TÁR, making his comeback after a 15-year hiatus since the critical success of Little Children. Field also produced with Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert.

Acclaimed Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir composed the film’s score. She is best known as the first female composer to win an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her work on 2019’s Joker.