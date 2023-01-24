The Jackie Chan Collection Volume 1 Blu-ray Giveaway for Iconic Collection

ComingSoon has two Blu-ray copies of The Jackie Chan Collection Volume 1 to give out ahead of Shout Factory TV‘s Jackie Chan Brawl-A-Thon. Released by Shout! Factory, this collection contains seven classic Jackie Chan films: The Killer Meteors, Shaolin Wooden Men, To Kill With Intrigue, Snake & Crane Arts of Shaolin, Dragon Fist, Battle Creek Brawl, and Dragon Lord.

“Unbeatable. Unstoppable. Undeniable. Jackie Chan stands alone among action heroes thanks to his death-defying stunts, unparalleled fight scenes, and his signature sense of humor,” reads the collection’s description. “An international superstar, Chan has thrilled fans around the globe for decades. As the standard bearer for martial arts action, Chan has forged a legacy that never has nor will be surpassed.”

To enter our The Jackie Chan Collection Volume 1 giveaway, you can either retweet the Twitter post below or comment on our corresponding Facebook post. The giveaway lasts until January 31 and entrants must be in the U.S. to be eligible to win since it is a physical prize. Good luck to all who enter!

The Jackie Chan Collection Volume 1 releases on January 24 while The Jackie Chan Brawl-A-Thon is set to take place on Shout Factory TV on January 28 at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET.