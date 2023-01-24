You People Netflix Release Date & Time

Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill join forces for You People, a comedy hitting Netflix this week.

A promising story starring two fine comedians is about to debut on the streaming service. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch You People on Netflix

Netflix will release You People at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, January 27. Kenya Barris directed the movie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Hill. Joining Hill and Murphy are Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

“A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris,” reads the logline.

The film is executive produced by David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster, with Kevin Misher, Hill, and Barris serving as producers.