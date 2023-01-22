Box Office Results: Avatar 2 Crosses $2 Billion Worldwide

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water continues to play well even after six weeks of release. The big-budget sequel hauled in $19.7 million over the weekend, which puts its domestic total at $597.9 million. Internationally, the pic has grossed $1.426 billion, meaning its global tally has swam past the $2 billion mark — just the sixth film to do so, per Deadline.

This also means Cameron has now made three of the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time — Avatar ($2.889B), Titanic ($2.207B), and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.023B). His latest should sneak into the Top 3 before everything is said and settled, just behind Avengers: Endgame ($2.794B).

Per Deadline, China ($229.7M), France ($129.8M), Germany ($117M), Korea ($96.9M), the UK ($81.9M), India ($57.9M), Australia ($55.1M), Mexico ($51.4M), Spain ($47M) and Italy ($45.3M) are the biggest international earners for Cameron’s sequel.

Finally, globally, Avatar has scored $227M from Imax thus far and is now the second highest-grossing film on the large-screen format.

Elsewhere, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish continues to stretch its legs, earning $11.5M in its fifth frame and raising its domestic total to $126.4M. The horror film M3GAN continues to terrify the box office, where it racked up another $9.1M to bring its stateside total to $73.2M.

Sony’s Missing made its debut in 3,025 theaters, where it found $9.3M, while Crunchyroll’s The Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond achieved $1.459M from 1,468 theaters in its first weekend.

Good word of mouth propelled A Man Called Otto to $9M in its fourth weekend (-30%), bringing the Tom Hanks drama to $35.3M.

All told, the domestic box office landed at $514.7M, which is +39% over this same period last year. The difference? Variety. One look at the Top 10 chart and it’s easy to see the appeal — Avatar appeals to families, Puss in Boots draws younger viewers, M3GAN with teens, A Man Called Otto with older crowds. More of this, please!

Box Office Results: Top 10 Domestic

1.) Avatar: The Way of Water (Dis) 3,790 (-255) theaters Fri $4.6M (-34%) Sat $9.3M Sun $5.7M 3-day $19.7M (-40%), Total $597.9M /Wk 6

2.) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Uni) 3,611 (-76) theaters Fri $2.75M (-10%) Sat $5.4M Sun $3.2M 3-day $11.5M (-21%)/Total $126.4M/Wk 5

3.) Missing (Sony) 3.025 theaters, Fri $3.4M, Sat $3.6M Sun $2.1M 3-day $9.3M/Wk 1

4.) M3GAN (Uni) 3,628 (+23) theaters Fri $2.6M (-46%)3-day $9.1M (-50%) Total $72.6M /Wk 3

5.) A Man Called Otto (Sony) 3,802 theaters, Fri $2.7M (-35%), Sat $3.8M Sun $2.4M, 3-day $9M (-30%)/Total $35.3M/Wk 4

6.) Plane (LG) 3,060 theaters (+37%), Fri $1.56M (-56%) Sat $2.3M Sun $1.3M 3-day $5.3M (-50%), Total $19.5M/Wk 2

7.) House Party (NL) 1,400 theaters, Fri $515K (-63%), $760K, Sun $500K 3-day $1.77M (-55%), Total $7.1M/Wk 2

8.) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond (Crunchyroll), 1,468 theaters, Fri $697,7K, Sat $507,5K Sun $250K 3-day $1.459M/Wk 1

9.) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Dis) 1,525 (-385) theaters Fri $335K (-36%) Sat $658K Sun $405K 3-day $1.39M (-43%), Total $451.8M/ Wk 11

10) The Whale (A24) 1,591 (+91) theaters Fri $360,9K (-14%) Sat $541,3K Sun $378,9K 3 day $1.28M (-15%) Total $13.1M/Wk 7