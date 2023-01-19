Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham Release Date Announced

The latest animated Batman film, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, officially has a release date set, with Warner Bros. announcing the film will release on March 28, 2023.

The upcoming animated film will release digitally, on Blu-ray, and as a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack in March.

In the movie, Batman goes up against “Lovecraftian supernatural forces threatening the sheer existence of Gotham as he’s aided and confronted along the way by reimagined versions of his well-known allies and enemies, including Green Arrow, Ra’s al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face, James Gordon and more.”

Check out the Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham trailer below:

Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham stars David Giuntoli (Grimm, A Million Little Things) as he reprises his role role as Batman following his portrayal in Batman: Soul of the Dragon. Also appearing in the film is Tati Gabrielle (Kaleidoscope) as Kai Li Cain, Christopher Gorham (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Oliver Queen, Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) as Harvey Dent, John DiMaggio (Futurama) as James Gordon, and David Dastmalchian (Dune, The Suicide Squad, Ant-Man) as Grendon.

Originally announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham is an adaptation of the three-issue comic book miniseries that originally was published from November 2000 to January 2001. The story was published under DC Comics’ “Elsewhere” imprint and was written by Mike Mignola and Richard Pace, with illustrations by Troy Nixey and Dennis Janke.

The film is the latest insallment in the ongoing DC Universe Animated Original Movies lineup, with the most recently released film being October’s Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons. Also planned for 2023 is Legion of Super-Heroes, Justice League: Warworld, and an as-of-yet untitled Milestone Media film that was announced at DC Fandome in October 2021.