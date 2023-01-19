Training Day 4K Release Date Set for Denzel Washington Classic

Antoine Fuqua’s classic crime drama Training Day is set to get a 4K upgrade next month. The Training Day 4K release date is set for February 7 for its digital release, while the Ultra HD Blu-ray combo pack will come out on February 28.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures’ 2001 crime thriller Training Day was directed by Fuqua (Olympus Has Fallen, The Equalizer) from a screenplay by David Ayer (The Fast & The Furious). Denzel Washington won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Detective Alonzo Harris. Ethan Hawke was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Office Jake Hoyt.

Training Day was produced by Bobby Newmyer and Jeffrey Silver. The film also stars Scott Glenn (Silverado, Backdraft), Cliff Curtis (Live Free or Die Hard), Dr. Dre (Set It Off), Snoop Dogg (The Wash), and Eva Mendes (Ghost Rider, The Women).

Training Day Ultra HD Blu-ray contains the following previously released special features: