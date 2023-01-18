M3GAN 2.0 Release Date Set for Horror Sequel

The M3GANverse is alive and well, with James Wan’s Atomic Monster and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse announcing the M3GAN 2.0 release date for the sequel to the hit horror film.

Set to release in theaters on January 25, 2025, the movie’s script will once again be penned by Akela Cooper. Also returning are co-stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw. The report also mentions that Williams, who was an executive producer on the first film, will now also serve as a producer on the sequel.

Currently, it’s unknown who will direct the sequel, although a report from The Hollywood Reporter notes that the studio hopes to make a deal with the first film’s director, Gerard Johnstone.

Following its release earlier this month, M3GAN has become a smash hit for Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, having earned more than $90 million at the box office, as well as praise from both audiences and critics alike.

“M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally,” reads the synopsis for the first film. “Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma, M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

“When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.”