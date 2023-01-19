Hunter’s Run Movie Adaptation of George R.R. Martin Novel Announced

Exile Content Studio announced on Wednesday they had acquired the movie rights to Hunter’s Run, a novel by legendary author George R.R. Martin.

Martin, who is obviously best known for his A Song of Ice and Fire novel series and the hit show Game of Thrones that spawned from it, co-wrote Hunter’s Run in 2007 along with Daniel Abraham and Gardner Dozois, and now that book will be getting the movie treatment. According to the announcement, the film adaptation will be directed by Mark Raso (Kodachrome) and based on a script co-written by Raso and his brother, Joseph. The duo will also executive produce the film, along with Martin, Vince Gerardis, Eric Bromberg, Nando Vila, and Isaac Lee for Exile.

“I’m so pleased that after almost 16 years, Hunter’s Run will be made into a film,” said Martin in a statement on the film. “I’m bursting with excitement for the rich sci-fi universe I helped create with my dear friends Daniel and Gardner to exist beyond the pages of our book.”

Hunter’s Run tells the story of Ramón Espejo, a day laborer that lives on a distant planet and attempts to flee poverty in search for a better life. However, he soon finds himself embroiled in a huge controversy, as the murder of an interplanetary diplomat is soon pinned on Espejo, and he finds himself on the run.

“I first met George when he showed my film Copenhagen at his Jean-Cocteau cinema in Santa Fe and among other things we discussed a novel he had written that had great potential as a film. I’m thrilled that from that small conversation we are at a point where we are realizing a both visually and narratively innovative sci-fi adventure. Hunter’s Run is a groundbreaking sci-fi story about survival, exploitation, and the fight for universal freedoms. I’m thrilled to be partnering with Exile to bring George, Daniel and Gardner’s brilliant novel to life,” said director Mark Raso.