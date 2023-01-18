Antoine Fuqua to Direct Michael Jackson Biopic

Lionsgate announced on Wednesday that Antoine Fuqua will direct the upcoming highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic Michael.

Fuqua, who is best known for directing iconic films like Training Day, The Equalizer, and 2022’s Emancipation, will act as director for the film, which is set to to be produced by Academy Award-winning producer Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody). The film’s screenplay will be written by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan (Gladiator), with both Logan and King having worked together on Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator.

According to Lionsgate’s announcement, Michael will give audiences a “never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film will explore all aspects of Michael’s life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.” Currently, no other information on the film is available, but Lionsgate will distribute the film worldwide.

“The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am,” said Fuqua in a statement. “For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work — the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible.”

Michael Jackson is considered by many to be one of, if not the greatest artists of all time. He is one of the highest-selling artists of all time, the most awarded musician of all time, and still holds the distinction of having the highest-selling album of all time. Throughout his life, Jackson won countless awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, among other accomplishments.