Scream VI Teaser Trailer & Photos Give a Menacing Look at Ghostface

The official Scream Twitter account has posted a brief Scream VI teaser trailer to reveal that a full trailer is coming tomorrow.

Though the trailer is short, it shows Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega’s characters sneaking around a convenience store as Ghostface searches for them. The teaser trailer then ends with the promise of a new trailer on January 19.

You can check out the Scream VI teaser trailer below:

A number of photos from Scream VI were also revealed by EW, giving fans a look at Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, and more of the stars of the newest horror sequel. You can view the Scream VI photos below:

Scream VI will see the directors of the 2022 film Scream return, with Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett stepping back into the franchise after the success of the fifth film. The next installment will reportedly continue with “the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

Franchise vets Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere will be reprising their respective roles as Gale Weathers and Kirby Reed. Joining them in the sixth movie are some returning cast members of 2022’s Scream, including Melissa Barrera (Vida), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Mason Gooding (Booksmart), and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers). They will also be joined by franchise newcomers Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori.