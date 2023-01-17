Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts Movie Sets Production Start Date

Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus has confirmed that production on Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated Thunderbolts movie is expected to begin this coming June.

The Veep alum confirmed the date in a recent interview with Variety while also discussing her role as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine — better known as Val — in the forthcoming MCU project.

Val was first introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where she was seen recruiting John Walker to become U.S. Agent. Later on, she appeared in the post-credits scene of Black Widow, where she attempted to also enlist Yelena Belova. Her most recent appearance was in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where it was revealed that she has already assumed the role of CIA director.

During Marvel Studios’ recent panel at D23, president Kevin Feige finally unveiled the cast for the upcoming Thunderbolts film, which will be a team consisting of mostly supervillains and antiheroes. It includes Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah Jon-Kamen), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kerleynko), Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), and The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

The film will be directed by Jake Schreier, whose history as a director isn’t extremely extensive, having only worked on 2012’s Robot & Frank, 2015’s Paper Towns, and 2021 filmed version of Chance the Rapper’s Magnificent Coloring World Tour.

The film is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 26, 2024, as part of Phase 5.