Violent Night Peacock Release Date Announced for David Harbour Movie

The Violent Night Peacock release date was announced today and fans won’t have to wait very long for the Christmas action comedy starring Stranger Things star David Harbour. The critically acclaimed movie will become available on the streaming service starting January 20. It was originally released in theaters on December 2, 2022.

“When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint,” reads the synopsis.

Violent Night is directed by Tommy Wirkola from a screenplay written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Joining Harbour are John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), and Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise).

Violent Night is produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella, with Marc S. Fischer serving as an executive producer. It hails from 87North.