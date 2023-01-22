Prime Video Schedule January 23-29: New TV & Movies

An exciting comedy movie starring Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez is part of the Prime Video schedule for January 23-29.

On Friday, January 27, Prime Video will add Shotgun Wedding to its available content. The movie stars Duhamel (Life as We Know It) and Lopez (Hustlers), who also recently worked in another wedding-theme movie with Owen Wilson — STXfilms’ Marry Me. Additionally, Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Alex Mallari Jr., Cheech Marin, D’Arcy Carden, Selena Tan, and Desmin Borges.

“The film centers on Darcy and Tom as they gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begins to get cold feet,” reads the synopsis. “If that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage, and ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ takes on a whole new meaning as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.”

Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect) directed Shotgun Wedding from a screenplay co-written by Mark Hammer (Two Night Stand) and Liz Meriwether (Single Parents, Bless This Mess).

Producers are Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, Nuyorican Productions’ Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina, with Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, as well as Mandeville’s Alex Young, and Nuyorican’s Courtney Baxter set as executive producers.

Prime Video Schedule January 23-29 | New TV & Movie Additions

Monday, January 23

Judy Justice Season 2 Winter Premiere (Freevee)

Friday, January 27