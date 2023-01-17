Ke Huy Quan Reflects on Spielberg’s Standing Ovation & Meeting Brad Pitt

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan opened up about some of his favorite moments from this year’s Golden Globes in a recent interview.

While speaking to Variety, Quan described what it was like for him to meet film icon Brad Pitt during a commercial break from the awards ceremony.

“During a commercial break [at the Golden Globes], I ran up to Brad Pitt because I’m a huge fan of his,” Quan described. “I said to him, ‘I love you. I’ve seen your movies,’ but he recognized me! He knew who I was and that was pretty incredible.”

Quan went on to praise another cinema icon — director Steven Spielberg, who gave the actor his first role as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom at age 12.

“What you didn’t see in the telecast is after I gave my speech … I looked over to him and he gave me a standing ovation,” Quan stated. “The most successful director of all time gave me a standing ovation!”

Ke Huy Quan played Waymond Wang in 2022’s wildly successful film Everything Everywhere All at Once. For his performance in the movie, Quan has won multiple awards, including a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Movie Award, and been nominated for several upcoming ones, including a Screen Actors Guild Award.