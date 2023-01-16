Scream 6 Crossword Puzzle Teases New York-Themed Movie Details

Scream 6 is just a couple of months away from releasing and, to celebrate, the official social media accounts for the film have shared a brand new game for fans to try.

The official Scream Twitter and Instagram accounts have shared a crossword puzzle centered around the franchise. In the captions for the posts, the account also tags the New York Times — which is well-known for its iconic crossword puzzles — and asks if they want to play a game.

The crossword puzzle itself isn’t the most difficult, with most answers either referencing New York-themed things — thanks to Scream 6 taking place there — or being clues related to the past Scream entries. However, some of the answers do reveal some clues about the upcoming film, including confirmation that the film will feature a college setting (Blackmore University), as well as teasing some locations of where the Ghostface killer might end up visiting.

You can check out (and try to solve) the crossword puzzle below:

Scream 6 will see the directors of the 2022 film Scream return, with Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett stepping back into the franchise after the success of the fifth film. The next installment will reportedly continue with “the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

Franchise vets Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere will be reprising their respective roles as Gale Weathers and Kirby Reed. Joining them in the sixth movie are some returning cast members of 2022’s Scream, including Melissa Barrera (Vida), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Mason Gooding (Booksmart), and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers). They will also be joined by franchise newcomers Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori.