Road House Photos Preview Jake Gyllenhaal & Conor McGregor-Led Remake

The upcoming Road House reimagining starring Jake Gyllenhaal is currently in production, and in a series of new photos from the set, fans get a good glimpse at both Gyllenhaal, as well as UFC star Conor McGregor as they film.

The latest images from the set of the film, as well as McGregor himself. In a few photos taken from behind the scenes of filming, Gyllenhaal and McGregor can be seen hanging out on set, as well as in the water preparing to shoot a scene. In the photos shared by McGregor, he can be seen floating in the water,

You can check out the new batch of photos below:

The Road House remake will be directed by The Bourne Identity filmmaker Doug Liman from a screenplay written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. Production is expected to begin this month in the Dominican Republic.

Joining Gyllenhaal and McGregor are The Suicide Squad breakout Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen (Game Night), Gbemisola Ikumelo (The Last Tree), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Hannah Love Lanier (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Travis Van Winkle (Accepted), B.K. Cannon (Switched at Birth), Arturo Castro (Broad City), Dominique Columbus (Ray Donovan), Beau Knapp (Southpaw), and Bob Menery.

“The new take follows a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise,” reads the synopsis.

The original film was directed by Rowdy Herrington. It starred Patrick Swayze as he portrayed the role of a bouncer named Dalton, who has been hired to clean up one of the rowdiest, loudest bars in Missouri, The Double Deuce. The late actor was also joined by Kelly Lynch, Sam Elliott, and Ben Gazzara.