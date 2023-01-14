Danai Gurira Comments on Black Panther Spin-off Rumors

Rumors of a Black Panther spin-off series starring Danai Gurira have been floating around for some time, and during a recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actress hinted that they might be real.

During a recent interview with Colbert, Gurira was asked about the potential spin-off series starring her character Okoye. While Gurira didn’t specifically confirm that one was coming, she did joke that she could “allude” to the chance that it might happen.

“Stephen,” Gurira said. “I have been told that I can gently allude to this possibility. So, I am gently alluding. Just gently.”

Gurira also briefly spoke about getting the chance to play Okoye, noting that it’s been “amazing” and that she loves it when fans, especially women, come to her and express how great it is to see a strong Black woman portrayed on the screen.

“It’s been really amazing, actually, because the thing that I didn’t expect is the women who come to me, Black women who come to me, and talk about the aspect of how we are in a strong Black woman trope of sorts,” said Gurira.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Okoye was the former general of the Dora Milaje, the incredibly powerful and all-women special forces group of Wakanda. In the original Black Panther, Okoye sides with T’Challa after Killmonger attempts to usurp the throne and later joins the Avengers in fighting against Thanos. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Okoye is stripped of her title as General of the Dora Milaje and is later given the Midnight Angel Armor — a costume that gives Okoye even more power.

The Black Panther sequel featured the return of Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Florence Kasumba. They were joined by franchise newcomers Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli.

Since its theatrical release last November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already earned a gross of over $800 million at the worldwide box office. For her performance as Queen Ramonda, Bassett won her second Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress.