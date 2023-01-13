Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty to Trespassing, Agrees to Fine & Probation

The Flash and Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller has pled guilty to trespassing charges relating to a Vermont burglary case.

According to Variety, Miller accepted a plea deal that will see them paying a $500 fine and undergoing a one-year probation. The deal requires Miller to continue to seek mental health treatment and be subject to random drug tests. The actor also cannot drink during this period.

“Ezra Miller pled guilty this morning to a misdemeanor unlawful trespass in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the conditions imposed by the court,” read a statement from Miller’s attorney to Variety. “Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health.”

The case referenced is a trespassing charge from last May in which Miller was accused of stealing alcohol from a neighbor’s house in Vermont. Though the original charges also included burglary and petit larceny, those two were dropped so that trespassing is the sole charge.

Miller has faced multiple legal issues in the last year, as the actor was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident in Hawaii last March and booked on suspicion of second-degree assault in April of last year.