Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell to Star in R-Rated Rom-Com

Director Will Gluck is diving back into the world of romantic comedies, with Deadline reporting that Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are set to star in an upcoming R-rated rom-com from Gluck.

The film is currently untitled and its plot is being kept under wraps, according to the report. The project will be based on a script from Ilana Wolpert, which Gluck is said to be rewriting. Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Gluck are all set to produce, with Sweeney also getting an executive producer credit. The report also mentions that Sony Pictures has acquired the rom-com, with shooting on the project set to start at the end of next month.

Gluck is no stranger to the world of romantic comedies, having directed Easy A, the teen rom-com starring Emma Stone, in 2010. The next year, Gluck would write and direct another, Friends with Benefits, which starred Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis.

Both films were praised by critics and audiences, as was Gluck’s next film, the 2014 romantic comedy About Last Night, which starred Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy, Regina Hall, and Joy Bryant. Following this run, Gluck then directed the 2014 film adaptation of the Broadway musical Annie as well as both Peter Rabbit films, the last of which was released in 2021.

Sydney Sweeney came to superstardom following her role in HBO’s Euphoria, which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2022. Up next for Sweeney is a starring role in Sony’s Madame Web, as well as the starring role in the 2023 drama Reality.

Glen Powell recently finished a huge year, having co-starred in the massive hit Top Gun: Maverick as well as in Devotion. Up next for him is a role in Gary Johnson’s film Hitman, a role in the sci-fi action thriller Deputy X, and starring alongside Nick Jonas in the buddy comedy film Foreign Relations.