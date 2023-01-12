RRR Star N.T. Rama Rao Jr. Talks MCU, His Favorite Marvel Character

RRR star N.T. Rama Rao Jr. is currently a global superstar thanks to his performance in the hit film. Now, the actor has his eyes set on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to Variety during a recent screening of RRR in Hollywood, the actor said that he hopes to one day join the MCU, noting that he’s “waiting for it to happen.”

“I would love to do it. I’m waiting for it to happen,” Rama Rao said. The star then revealed that his favorite character is Iron Man, primarily due to how relatable Tony Stark is as someone who isn’t a superpowered man or an alien.

“He’s so relatable,” said Rama Rao. “He is someone like us. He does not have superpowers. He doesn’t come from a different planet. He’s not someone who has been put through a science experiment and become the Hulk.”

Outside of starring in RRR, Rama Rao Jr. is one of the biggest actors in India and is one of the highest paid Telugu film actors working now. Since his start in the acting world, Rama Rao has won several awards, including two Filmfare Awards, two state Nandi Awards, and four CineMAA Awards.

RRR is based on the story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who become friends in the film as they fight against the British Raj. The film is set in the 1920s and explores the mostly unknown period of their lives as they go into obscurity before beginning their fight against the British. The film stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, amongst others.