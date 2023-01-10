WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon Resigns From Company, Issues Statement

Just days after the return of Vince McMahon to WWE, WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has resigned from the pro wrestling organization. As a result of the restructuring, her father Vince is once again the Executive Chairman of the Board.

“About 8 months ago, I took a leave of absence and within a few weeks, unexpectedly had the opportunity of a lifetime,” Stephanie announced via Twitter. “I had the privilege to return as the Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of WWE. I cannot put into words how proud I am to have led what I consider to be the greatest company in the world, working alongside a remarkable leadership team and one of the strongest executives I have known in my Co-CEO, Nick Khan.”

“Our Founder, Vince McMahon, has returned as Executive Chair and is leading an exciting process regarding strategic alternatives. And with Nick’s leadership and Paul ‘Triple H‘ Levesque as Chief Content Officer, I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders. WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation.”

Stephanie, the daughter of Vince, said she’ll be rooting for the company from the sidelines.

“I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan. I will always remain dedicated to WWE. I truly love our company, our employees, our Superstars, and our fans. And I am grateful to all our partners.”