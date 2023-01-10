Night Swim: Wyatt Russell & Kerry Condon to Star in Blumhouse Horror Movie

Blumhouse is starting to prepare its next horror project, with the company and Universal Pictures announcing their next collaboration, Night Swim, will release on January 19, 2024.

The film is set to star Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), as well as Golden Globe nominee Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). Not too much is known about the movie as of now, but it is based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Bryce McGuire and Rod Blackhurst.

Universal and Blumhouse describe the plot as centering “on a hidden source of terror in an iconic backyard swimming pool.”

Night Swim will be directed and written by Bryce McGuire (Baghead) and Rod Blackhurst, with James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring) set to produce the project alongside Jason Blum.

Russell is currently set to star next in the upcoming Apple TV+ Godzilla and the Titans series alongside his father Kurt Russell, Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, and more. Wyatt will also be starring in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts, where he’ll reprise his role as U.S. Agent.

For Condon, she just recently starred in Banshees of Inisherin alongside Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, a role that has earned her massive praise and various award nominations. Next for her will be a starring role in the upcoming thriller In The Land of Saints, alongside Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds.