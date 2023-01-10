Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret Photos Give First Look at Cast

The first official photos for Lionsgate’s forthcoming film adaptation of Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret have finally been revealed. The photos provide us with our first look at the coming-of-age dramedy’s leading cast, including titular lead Abby Ryder Fortson and Oscar winner Kathy Bates.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on April 28. It is set to be released in the same month as other high-profile films like Renfield, Evil Dead Rise, and Beau is Afraid.

Check out the Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret images below:

Rachel McAdams as Barbara Dimon and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Photo Credit: Dana Hawley

Rachel McAdams as Barbara Simon, Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon, and Benny Safdie as Herb Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Photo Credit: Dana Hawley

Kathy Bates as Sylvia Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Photo Credit: Dana Hawley

Kathy Bates as Sylvia Simon and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Photo Credit: Dana Hawley

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret will be led by Ant-Man star Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, and Benny Safdie. It will also star Elle Graham, Amari Price, Katherine Kupferer, Isol Young, Zackary Brooks, Simms May, JeCobi Swain, Echo Kellum, Landon Baxter, Kate MacCluggage, and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong.

“In Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school,” reads the synopsis. “She relies on her mother, Barbara, who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia, who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets.”

The movie adaptation of Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is written and directed by The Edge of Seventeen‘s Kelly Fremon Craig, who is re-teaming with legendary Academy Award-winning producer James L. Brooks and his Gracie Films banner. Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Amy Brooks, Fremon Craig, and Blume will join Brooks as producers.