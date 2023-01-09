Nicolas Cage Explains Why He Won’t Appear in Star Wars

Pedro Pascal said before that he was trying to recruit Nicolas Cage into the world of Star Wars, but the legendary actor said he has no plans to ever join the historic franchise.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment in a recent interview, Cage acknowledged that Pascal — who co-starred in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent alongside Cage — had tried to convince him to get into a Star Wars series, but the actor isn’t interested at all.

“No is the answer,” Cage said. “And I’m not really down. I’m a Trekkie, man. I’m on the Star Trek … I’m on the Enterprise. That’s where I roll.”

Nicolas Cage does not want to be in The Mandalorian or the Star Wars universe (sorry, Pedro Pascal).



Cage went on to explain the new revelation, saying that he grew up watching William Shatner star in the series and praising J.J. Abrams’ most recent take on the series, including Chris Pine’s turn as James T. Kirk.

“I grew up watching [William] Shatner,” said Cage. “I thought Pine was terrific in the movies. I think the movies are outstanding. I like the political and the sociological [messages]. To me, what science fiction is really all about and why it’s such an important genre is that really you can say whatever you want, however you feel. You put it on a different planet, you put it in a different time or in the future, and without people just jumping on you, you can really express your thoughts like Orwell or whomever in the science-fiction format. And Star Trek really embraced that.”

In the end, Cage said that he wasn’t in the “Star Wars family,” but instead the Star Trek one, and while he may not be appearing in a galaxy far, far away anytime soon, perhaps he can secure a spot in a Star Trek project in the future.