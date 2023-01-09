Workaholics Movie Canceled, Adam DeVine Issues ‘Deeply Butt Hurt’ Statement

A planned Workaholics movie has been canceled just weeks before it was set to begin filming, star Adam DeVine revealed in a post on Instagram on Monday.

Taking to social media, DeVine revealed that the movie had been canceled, which the actor described as “the loosest butthole,” partly because the film was supposed to begin filming in just over a month. DeVine went on to say that, according to Paramount, the film no longer fit their “global strategy,” and that the team behind the film was still looking to shop the project around to other streamers.

“We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time,” said DeVine in the statement. “I’m butt hurt that I don’t get to work with my best friends again. I’m butt hurt for the fans, and I’m butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs.”

Originally premiering on Comedy Central in 2011, Workaholics ran for seven seasons and a total of 86 episodes. The series starred Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, and Anders Holm as three roommates who all became friends in college and began working at a telemarketing company. The series followed their day-to-day lives, as well as the interactions they had with their coworkers and bosses.