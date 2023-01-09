Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 4K and Blu-ray Release Date & Special Features

Marvel fans can celebrate as the official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 4K and Blu-ray release dates have been set, alongside its digital release.

The Ryan Coogler-directed movie will hit the domestic and digital market in February. Starting on February 1, fans can buy Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on digital (the same day when the movie hits Disney+). The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting on February 7. The new movie release will also feature plenty of bonus content, including deleted scenes and a gag reel.

The full list of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever special features includes:

Gag Reel

Take a look at some of the lighthearted moments on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Audio Commentary

Listen to Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw discuss the film.

Featurettes

Envisioning Two Worlds – Uncover the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever through the lens and leadership of co-writer/director Ryan Coogler, production designer Hannah Beachler, and costume designer Ruth Carter.

– Uncover the making of through the lens and leadership of co-writer/director Ryan Coogler, production designer Hannah Beachler, and costume designer Ruth Carter. Passing the Mantle – Follow the evolution of the Black Panther through the films. In tracing Shuri, Ramonda, and Riri’s journeys through the film, this featurette explores what legacy ultimately means in Wakanda and how it will resonate with MCU viewers for years to come.

Deleted Scenes

Outside The Scope – Okoye has a shocking standoff with Ayo and the Dora Milaje. Aneka makes a challenging decision.

Okoye has a shocking standoff with Ayo and the Dora Milaje. Aneka makes a challenging decision. The Upstairs Toilet – Ross infiltrates the NSA in disguise in an attempt to uncover information.

Ross infiltrates the NSA in disguise in an attempt to uncover information. Daughter of the Border – After a conversation with her Uncle, Okoye is faced with a daunting choice.

After a conversation with her Uncle, Okoye is faced with a daunting choice. Anytime, Anywhere – In Haiti, Shuri and Okoye share a bittersweet moment.

Fans who opt to buy Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Walmart will receive a special 4K Ultra HD edition with custom artwork featuring a limited-edition Black Panther enamel pin. Take a look at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Walmart edition key art.

“Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the mighty Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of the death of their beloved King T’Challa,” reads the synopsis. “As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) if they are to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.”

There will also be two limited-edition SteelBook versions at Best Buy. Fans can pick between the one highlighting the Wakanda warriors and the second focusing on the world of Talokan.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw the return of most of its original main cast, including Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Letitia Wright as Shuri, as well as Winston Duke as M’Baku and Florence Kasumba as Ayo. Joining them also were franchise newcomers Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) as Namor, Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, and Alex Livinalli as Attuma.

Ryan Coogler once again directed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole. Kevin Feige produced together with Nate Moore, with Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, and Barry Waldman serving as executive producers.