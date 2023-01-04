Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney+ Release Date Set for Streaming

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney+ release date has been set for the critically acclaimed Marvel movie.

Fans can stream the movie on the service starting on February 1. The movie will hit the streaming service after grossing more than $820 million during its theatrical run. Marvel Studios also debuted some fancy key art and a new TV spot for the debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+, which you can check out below.

Based on the Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever explored the incomparable world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw the return of most of its original main cast, including Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Letitia Wright as Shuri, as well as Winston Duke as M’Baku and Florence Kasumba as Ayo. Joining them were franchise newcomers Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) as Namor, Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, and Alex Livinalli as Attuma.

Ryan Coogler once again directed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole. Kevin Feige produced together with Nate Moore, with Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, and Barry Waldman serving as executive producers.