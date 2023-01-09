Dog Gone Netflix Release Date & Time

By Tudor Leonte

Dog Gone starring Emmy nominee Rob Lowe is finally hitting Netflix.

The upcoming movie is based on the true story of a complicated father-son relationship and a forced hike on the Appalachian Trail. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Dog Gone on Netflix

Netflix will release Dog Gone at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT/ 8 a.m. UK on Friday, January 13. The movie is written by Nick Santora and directed by Stephen Herek. It stars Lowe, Johnny Berchtold, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Nick Peine.

“After a young man and his beloved dog are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Based on an incredible true story of humanity and everyday heroism.”

