Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Set Photos Show Late Reshoots

Slightly over a month before its highly-anticipated theatrical release, new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania set photos have surfaced online, confirming that the movie is currently undergoing last-minute reshoots. The Ant-Man 3 set photos show fan-favorite MCU star Paul Rudd holding a pink box in front of a supermarket.

The film is slated to make its debut on February 17. It is set to be released in the same month as other high-profile movies including Knock at the Cabin, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, and Cocaine Bear.

It’s important to note that given that the set photos show a relatively minor pick-up shot being filmed to touch up a small scene, this shouldn’t be a cause for any concern regarding Quantumania.

In Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly once again share top billing as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne/Wasp, respectively. They were both last seen by fans during Avengers: Endgame. The film will also feature the return of Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer as they reprise their roles as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne. It’s still unclear if Michael Peña’s fan-favorite Luis and David Dastmalchian’s Kurt will be back for the sequel as well.

The third installment will officially mark the start of Phase 5 and is expected to bring permanent changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to Kang the Conqueror, it has also been confirmed that fan-favorite Marvel villain M.O.D.O.K will be making his live-action debut in the film.

The upcoming sequel will also introduce MCU newcomer Kathryn Newton (The Society, Freaky) as she now takes over the role of Cassie Lang, a character previously portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson in the first Ant-Man films and Emma Fuhrmann in Endgame. Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors plays Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror, while Ghostbusters star Bill Murray appears in an undisclosed role. In addition, The Good Place alum William Jackson Harper has also been tapped to appear.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is once again being directed by Peyton Reed from a screenplay written by Jeff Loveness.