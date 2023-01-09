Jonathan Majors Feels Lucky to Play Kang and His Variants in the MCU

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Director on Introducing Kang

By Anthony Nash

When Jonathan Majors appears as Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he’ll get the chance to show off his work of playing subtly different versions of the same character.

Speaking to Nerdbunker in a recent interview during press for the film, Majors spoke about how fun it is getting to play different versions of the same Kang. Majors — who also appeared in the Disney+ show Loki as a variant of Kang known as He Who Remains — said that it’s fun to find out just how similar all of the Kangs can be while still being different.

“From an acting standpoint, it’s a lot of fun because— I don’t just play Kang in the world, you know. I have other projects, and other movies going on, which is cool because I have an opportunity to do the work, you know, in multiple different worlds,” Majors said. “It’s super fun stuff, you go, okay, I wonder how we can—because you know, in my world, between the two, where are they different, where are they the same, and that’s really exciting too. I feel like I might be the luckiest actor.”

Alongside Kang, the upcoming sequel will also introduce MCU newcomer Kathryn Newton (The SocietyFreaky) as she now takes over the role of Cassie Lang, a character previously portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson in the first Ant-Man films and Emma Fuhrmann in Endgame

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is once again being directed by Peyton Reed from a screenplay written by Jeff Loveness. The action-comedy superhero sequel will release on February 17, 2023.

Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade. When he’s not writing about games, he’s usually playing them. You can find him on Twitter talking about games or sports at @_anthonynash.

