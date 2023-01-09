Brendan Fraser on Returning to The Mummy Franchise: ‘Sign Me Up’

It has been years since we have last seen Brendan Fraser‘s iconic The Mummy character Rick O’Connell on the big screen, but it looks like the fan-favorite actor isn’t closing the door on a potential return. In a recent interview with Deadline, when asked if he’s willing to return to the blockbuster action horror franchise, The Whale star admitted that it’s something that he’s definitely not opposed to, especially when it’s a great opportunity for his professional career.

“I’m not opposed to it, I don’t know an actor who doesn’t want a job,” Fraser said. “I don’t think I’ve been this famous and unsalaried at the same time in my professional life so sign me up!”

Besides being known for his role in The Mummy franchise, Fraser is also getting recognition for his other memorable roles in films like Encino Man, George of the Jungle, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Bedazzled, Journey to the Center of the Earth, and Inkheart. He’s currently receiving critical acclaim for his dramatic leading performance in the Darren Aronofsky-directed film The Whale. Because of this, critics are predicting that he might potentially earn his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

The Mummy franchise started with the 1999 film which was directed by Stephen Sommers. It starred Fraser as Rick O’Connell, Rachel Weisz as Evelyn Carnahan, John Hannah as Jonathan Carnahan, Arnold Vosloo as Imhotep, and Patricia Velásquez as Anck-su-namun. Following the commercial success of the first film with a worldwide gross of over $400 million at the box office, it was followed by two more sequels, a prequel, and the widely-panned Tom Cruise reboot in 2017.