Beau is Afraid Poster Shows Four Different Forms of Joaquin Phoenix

A24 has unveiled a brand new Beau is Afraid poster for the upcoming horror comedy. The company also confirmed that the first trailer is set to be released next Tuesday, while the film is scheduled to make its debut this coming April.

The Beau is Afraid poster shows Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix at vastly different ages, including kid and an old man versions of the Joker star. Further details about the plot and characters are still being kept under wraps, but it seems like it will follow Phoenix’s unnamed character through different stages of his life.

Check out the new Beau is Afraid poster below:

The film is written and directed by Ari Aster. This marks the filmmaker’s third directorial project with A24 after previously working on two acclaimed films: 2018’s Hereditary, which starred Toni Collette, and 2019’s Midsommar, which starred Florence Pugh.

Beau is Afraid (formerly titled Disappointment Blvd.) will reportedly be an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time. Joining him are Nathan Lane (The Producers), Patti LuPone (Frasier), Amy Ryan (Birdman), Kylie Rogers (Home Before Dark), Parker Posey (You’ve Got Mail), Zoe Lister-Jones (How It Ends), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Lady Bird), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Denis Ménochet (Inglorious Basterds), and Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake).

Phoenix is best known for his critically acclaimed performances in films such as Gladiator, Walk the Line, The Master, Her, You Were Never Really Here, and Joker, with the latter earning him his first Oscar win for Best Actor.