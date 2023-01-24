Teen Wolf: The Movie Paramount+ Release Date & Time

Teen Wolf: The Movie is finally debuting on Paramount+.

The long-awaited sequel to the hit MTV series is premiering on the streaming service (sign-up for Paramount+ here). Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Teen Wolf: The Movie on Paramount+

Teen Wolf: The Movie will be available for streaming starting at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, January 26. The upcoming film hails from series creator Jeff Davis, MTV Entertainment Studios, and MGM’s Orion Television. Teen Wolf: The Movie will feature the return of lead star Tyler Posey.

Joining Posey are Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman, and Dylan Sprayberry. The only ones not included in the film are fan-favorite actors Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho.

“In the Paramount+ film, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged,” reads the synopsis. “The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Loosely based on the 1985 Michael J. Fox-led coming-of-age film, Teen Wolf followed the story of a social outcast high-school student named Scott McCall (Posey), who was suddenly bitten by a werewolf the night before sophomore year. The series ran on-air for six seasons from 2011-2017.