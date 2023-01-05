Devotion Digital Code & Book Giveaway for Jonathan Majors-Led War Movie

ComingSoon has one Devotion prize pack and four digital codes for Devotion to give away. The grand prize winner will receive the prize pack, which contains a digital code for the movie, the book the film is based on, and a one-month Paramount+ free trial code. Four other winners will receive a digital code for Devotion. The film was written by Jake Crane and Jonathan A.H. Stewart and directed by J.D. Dillard. It stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, and Thomas Sadoski. The film will be available digitally and through streaming on Paramount+ on January 8.

“Jonathan Majors (Creed III) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) star in the epic and inspirational true story of two elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War: Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.”

To enter our Devotion giveaway, you can either retweet the Twitter post below or comment on our corresponding Facebook post. The giveaway lasts until January 12, and entrants must be in the U.S. to be eligible to win. Good luck to all who enter!

