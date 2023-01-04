Magnolia Selects January 2023 Schedule: New Film Additions

Magnolia Selects has unveiled its full lineup of titles available to stream starting in January 2023, including Japanese films like Takeshi Kitano’s Outrage: Way of the Yakuza and Takashi Miike’s Blade of the Immortal.

The full schedule of new Magnolia Selects January 2023 titles can be viewed below.

New on Magnolia Selects January 2023

AVAILABLE JANUARY 2

A Soldier’s Story 2

Strike

AVAILABLE JANUARY 3

4/20 Massacre

Alien Strain

Blade of the Immortal

Dead Draw

Footprints

Hunted By Night

She Kills

Smash His Camera

AVAILABLE JANUARY 10

Black Death

Humpday

Julia

Mandrill

Nobody Walks

Shrooms

Surfwise

The Back Nine

The Double

Weirdsville

AVAILABLE JANUARY 17

Drinking Buddies

Harry Benson: Shoot First

Journey to the West

Mutant Chronicles

My Golden Days

Officer Downe

Severance

The Hunt

Touchy Feely

AVAILABLE JANUARY 24

Danny Says

Dead Bodies

Mr. Nobody (Extended Director’s Cut)

Mr. Untouchable

Peter and the Farm

The Canyon

The Gangster

The Lost City

The Lovers and the Despot

The Magic of Belle Isle

AVAILABLE JANUARY 31

23:59

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza

Square Grouper

Surveillance

The ABCs of Death