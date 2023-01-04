Magnolia Selects January 2023 Schedule: New Film Additions

Magnolia Selects has unveiled its full lineup of titles available to stream starting in January 2023, including Japanese films like Takeshi Kitano’s Outrage: Way of the Yakuza and Takashi Miike’s Blade of the Immortal.
The full schedule of new Magnolia Selects January 2023 titles can be viewed below.
New on Magnolia Selects January 2023
AVAILABLE JANUARY 2
A Soldier’s Story 2
Strike
AVAILABLE JANUARY 3
4/20 Massacre
Alien Strain
Blade of the Immortal
Dead Draw
Footprints
Hunted By Night
She Kills
Smash His Camera
AVAILABLE JANUARY 10
Black Death
Humpday
Julia
Mandrill
Nobody Walks
Shrooms
Surfwise
The Back Nine
The Double
Weirdsville
AVAILABLE JANUARY 17
Drinking Buddies
Harry Benson: Shoot First
Journey to the West
Mutant Chronicles
My Golden Days
Officer Downe
Severance
The Hunt
Touchy Feely
AVAILABLE JANUARY 24
Danny Says
Dead Bodies
Mr. Nobody (Extended Director’s Cut)
Mr. Untouchable
Peter and the Farm
The Canyon
The Gangster
The Lost City
The Lovers and the Despot
The Magic of Belle Isle
AVAILABLE JANUARY 31
23:59
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza
Square Grouper
Surveillance
The ABCs of Death