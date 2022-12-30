Official MCU Timeline Will Be Revealed in Upcoming Book

Marvel Studios has partnered up with Penguin Random House for the upcoming launch of its newest book titled Marvel Studios’ The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline. This will serve as a guide for MCU fans to keep track of the growing franchise’s lore, timelines, and characters. The book is currently now available for pre-order and is expected to hit the shelves on September 5, 2023.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline hails from Anthony Breznican, Amy Ratcliffe, and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon. Besides navigating the official MCU timeline, the book will also include more detailed information about the history of Captain America’s shield, the formation of the Multiverse, and more.

“The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is vast, incredibly varied, and richly complex. Different worlds, different timelines, countless characters. This is the guide to that universe. Created in close collaboration with Marvel Studios, it will answer the biggest questions: what happened, when, where, and why,” the book’s official synopsis reads.

“Follow the entire story of the MCU from before the Big Bang to the Blip and beyond. Along the way, learn more about the evolution of the Iron Man armors, the hunt for the Infinity Stones, and the formation of the Multiverse. Want to know how many times aliens have invaded Earth, or the complete history of Cap’s shield? Look no further! A treasured keepsake for any movie buff, filled with exclusive infographics, illuminating timelines, and amazing movie stills, this book will have pride of place on any MCU fan’s shelf.”