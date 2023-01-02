Marvel Planet of the Apes Comic Release Date Set for Spring 2023

Marvel Comics has announced that it will be publishing new Planet of the Apes comics for the first time since the 1975. The publishing giant will be putting out new Planet of the Apes stories in April, 2023, done by writer David F. Walker and artist Dave Wachter.

In addition to this new comic series, Marvel has said that it will be putting out omnibuses of older Planet of the Apes comics, the first of which is titled Planet of the Apes Adventures: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus. This first collection will feature the entire 11 issue run of 1975’s Adventures on the Planets of the Apes, which was written by Doug Moench and featured art by George Tuska and Alfredo Alcala.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Planet of the Apes back to the House of Ideas,” said Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski. “The new saga in the pipeline is going to explore the limits of what this beloved franchise has to offer through bold comics storytelling, and we look forward to setting foot on this new adventure!”

Ahead of this launch, Marvel has been releasing variant covers for a number of their comics that feature Planet of the Apes characters on them. You can check out these variant covers below:

The last film in the Planet of the Apes series, 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes, saw director Matt Reeves’ Planet of the Apes reboot series come to a close and starred Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, and Steve Zahn. The film premiered to critical acclaim and made nearly $500 million at the box office. It earned nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Special Visual Effects at the Academy Awards.

The next film in the series, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will be written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, the latter of whom was also a writer for Rise of the Planet of the Apes. The film will be produced by Patrick Aison, Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver, and Jason Reed.