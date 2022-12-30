James Cameron: Avatar 3 Plot Will Feature ‘Ash People’ Na’vi

With Avatar: The Way of Water currently dominating theaters, James Cameron has begun to reveal the first Avatar 3 plot details.

When asked about what fans can expect from the third Avatar film, Cameron gave the first details about the “Ash People” — a new Na’vi culture that is not necessarily as “good” as those we’ve seen thus far.

“To show cultures different from those I have already shown,” Cameron told French outlet 20 Minutes (thanks to John Francis Gillman for the tip and translation). “The fire will be represented by the ‘Ash People.’ I want to reveal the Na’vi from another angle because, for the moment, I have only shown their good sides. In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples. In Avatar 3, we’ll have the opposite.”

Cameron also spoke of his goals with the franchise and how the story will continue to grow.

“We will also explore new universes while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal. But, obviously, everything will depend on how Avatar 2 will be received, if it will find its audience.”

Avatar 3 is tentatively scheduled for December 20, 2024. Further sequels also have release dates with Avatar 4 set for December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.