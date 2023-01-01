Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Image Shows Clash Between Spider-Men

Not too much of the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been shown off, but a recently released picture highlights the upcoming battle between Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099.

This newest look at the film comes courtesy of TheWrap’s profile on Sony Pictures Animation and sees Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 — played by Oscar Isaac in the Spider-Verse franchise — pinning down Miles Morales as the two look to be fighting.

You can check out the new photo from the film below:

A new look at ‘ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’ has been released.



(Source: https://t.co/zSSiDrZGFY) pic.twitter.com/URsdmovk2V — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 29, 2022

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” reads the synopsis. “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg with Alonzo Ruvalcaba. The first film’s director, Peter Ramsey, and Aditya Sood are executive producing.