Hulu Schedule January 2-8: New TV & Movies

A comedy horror film starring Justin Long is part of the Hulu schedule for January 2-8.

On Saturday, January 7, Hulu will add House of Darkness to its available content. Written and directed by Neil LaBute, the movie stars Long, Kate Bosworth, Gia Crovatin, and Lucy Walters. Described as “a seductive thriller,” the film debuted on September 9, 2022, thanls to distributor Saban Films.

“Driving home to her secluded estate after meeting at a local bar, a player out to score thinks his beautiful, mysterious date will be another casual hook-up,” reads the film’s synopsis. “While getting acquainted, their flirtation turns playful, sexy, and sinister. Hoping to get lucky, his luck may have just run out.”

Hulu Schedule January 2-8 | New TV & Movie Additions

Tuesday, January 3

Fantasy Island : Season 2 Premiere

: Season 2 Premiere Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)

Wednesday, January 4

Will Trent : Series Premiere

: Series Premiere Bachelor in Paradise : Complete Seasons 4-5

: Complete Seasons 4-5 The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11

Thursday, January 5

Death in the Dorms : Complete Limited Series

: Complete Limited Series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Series Premiere

Friday, January 6

Bromates (2022)

Saturday, January 7

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog : Season 3 Premiere

: Season 3 Premiere House of Darkness (2022)

Sunday, January 8