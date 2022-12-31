Netflix January 2023 Schedule: New TV & Movie Release Dates

The latest movie starring Christian Bale is part of the Netflix January 2023 schedule.
On Friday, January 6, the streaming service will add The Pale Blue Eye to its available content. Based on the gothic thriller novel by Louis Bayard, The Pale Blue Eye is written, directed, and produced by Scott Cooper. It revolves around the attempt to solve a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Bale will play a veteran detective in the film who investigates the murders, assisted by a detail-oriented young cadet who will later become a world-famous author, Edgar Allan Poe.
Joining Bale are Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson (The Crown), Oscar winner Robert Duvall, Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Toby Jones (First Cow), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Antichrist), Harry Lawtey (Industry), Simon McBurney (Carnival Row), and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Fred Hechinger (Fear Street trilogy), Hadley Robinson (Moxie), Joey Brooks (Molly’s Game), Brennan Keel Cook (Encounter), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Matt Helm (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Steven Maier (The Plot Against America), and Charlie Tahan (Ozark).
The Pale Blue Eye is financed and produced by Cross Creek (The Trial of the Chicago 7). Bale is also producing along with Grisbi Productions’ John Lesher and Cross Creek’s Tyler Thompson. Meanwhile, Tracey Landon and Grisbi’s Dylan Weathered are serving as executive producers.
Netflix January 2023 Schedule
January 1
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Blue Streak
- Brokeback Mountain
- Closer
- Daddy Day Care
- Fletch
- Forrest Gump
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Grease
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Jerry Maguire
- King Kong
- Kaleidoscope: Season 1
- Kimi ni Todoke: From Me To You (Multiple Seasons)
- Lady Voyeur: Season 1
- Leap Year
- LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series)
- Life
- Minority Report
- Monster (Multiple Seasons)
- Mousa
- National Security
- New Amsterdam (Multiple Seasons)
- Old People!: Season 2
- The Aviator
- The ‘Burbs
- The Conjuring
- The Mindy Project (Multiple Seasons)
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- The Raid 2
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 2
- Old Enough!: Season 2
- Parenthood
- Reservoir Dogs
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Road to Perdition
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
- Survivor (New Seasons)
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- This Is 40
- Top Gun
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Twins
January 4
- How I Became a Gangster
- The Kings of the World: Season 1
- The Lying Life of Adults: Season 1
- MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street: Season 1
January 5
- 10 Minutes Gone
- Mars One
- Stealing Raden Saleh
- Copenhagen Cowboy: Season 1
- Ginny & Georgia: Season 2
- Woman of the Dead: Season 1
January 6
- Love Island USA: Season 2
- Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
- The Pale Blue Eye
- Pressure Cooker
- The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2
- The Walking Dead: Season 11
January 9
- Vinland Saga: Season 2
January 10
- Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
- The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
January 11
- Noise
- Sexify: Season 2
January 12
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2
- The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
- Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2
January 13
- Break Point
- Dog Gone
- Sky Rojo: Season 3
- Suzan & Freek
- Trial by Fire
January 17
- The Devil to Pay
January 19
- Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre
- Khallat+
- The Pez Outlaw
- That ’90s Show
- Women at War
January 20
- Bake Squad: Season 2
- Bling Empire: New York
- Fauda: Season 4
- Mission Majnu
- The Real World: Season 28
- Represent
- Sahmaran
- Shanty Town
January 23
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- Narvik
January 24
- Little Angel: Volume 2
January 25
- Against the Ropes
- Begin Again
January 26
- Daniel Spellbound: Season 2
- Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10
January 27
- Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2
- Lockwood & Co.
- The Snow Girl
- You People
January 30
- Princess Power
January 31
- Cunk On Earth
- Pamela, a love story