Netflix January 2023 Schedule: New TV & Movie Release Dates

The latest movie starring Christian Bale is part of the Netflix January 2023 schedule.

On Friday, January 6, the streaming service will add The Pale Blue Eye to its available content. Based on the gothic thriller novel by Louis Bayard, The Pale Blue Eye is written, directed, and produced by Scott Cooper. It revolves around the attempt to solve a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Bale will play a veteran detective in the film who investigates the murders, assisted by a detail-oriented young cadet who will later become a world-famous author, Edgar Allan Poe.

Joining Bale are Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson (The Crown), Oscar winner Robert Duvall, Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Toby Jones (First Cow), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Antichrist), Harry Lawtey (Industry), Simon McBurney (Carnival Row), and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Fred Hechinger (Fear Street trilogy), Hadley Robinson (Moxie), Joey Brooks (Molly’s Game), Brennan Keel Cook (Encounter), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Matt Helm (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Steven Maier (The Plot Against America), and Charlie Tahan (Ozark).

The Pale Blue Eye is financed and produced by Cross Creek (The Trial of the Chicago 7). Bale is also producing along with Grisbi Productions’ John Lesher and Cross Creek’s Tyler Thompson. Meanwhile, Tracey Landon and Grisbi’s Dylan Weathered are serving as executive producers.

Netflix January 2023 Schedule

January 1

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

Closer

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Kaleidoscope : Season 1

: Season 1 Kimi ni Todoke: From Me To You (Multiple Seasons)

(Multiple Seasons) Lady Voyeur : Season 1

: Season 1 Leap Year

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series)

(Limited Series) Life

Minority Report

Monster (Multiple Seasons)

(Multiple Seasons) Mousa

National Security

New Amsterdam (Multiple Seasons)

(Multiple Seasons) Old People! : Season 2

: Season 2 The Aviator

The ‘Burbs

The Conjuring

The Mindy Project (Multiple Seasons)

(Multiple Seasons) The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

The Raid 2

The Way of the Househusband : Season 2

: Season 2 Old Enough! : Season 2

: Season 2 Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor (New Seasons)

(New Seasons) The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

January 4

How I Became a Gangster

The Kings of the World : Season 1

: Season 1 The Lying Life of Adults : Season 1

: Season 1 MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street: Season 1

January 5

10 Minutes Gone

Mars One

Stealing Raden Saleh

Copenhagen Cowboy : Season 1

: Season 1 Ginny & Georgia : Season 2

: Season 2 Woman of the Dead: Season 1

January 6

Love Island USA : Season 2

: Season 2 Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

The Pale Blue Eye

Pressure Cooker

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2

Season 1 Part 2 The Walking Dead: Season 11

January 9

Vinland Saga: Season 2

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

January 11

Noise

Sexify: Season 2

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight : Season 2

: Season 2 The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

House Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2

January 13

Break Point

Dog Gone

Sky Rojo : Season 3

: Season 3 Suzan & Freek

Trial by Fire

January 17

The Devil to Pay

January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

Khallat+

The Pez Outlaw

That ’90s Show

Women at War

January 20

Bake Squad : Season 2

: Season 2 Bling Empire: New York

Fauda : Season 4

: Season 4 Mission Majnu

The Real World : Season 28

: Season 28 Represent

Sahmaran

Shanty Town

January 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik

January 24

Little Angel: Volume 2

January 25

Against the Ropes

Begin Again

January 26

Daniel Spellbound : Season 2

: Season 2 Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10

January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg : Season 2

: Season 2 Lockwood & Co.

The Snow Girl

You People

January 30

Princess Power

January 31