The Super Mario Bros. Movie Toys Coming to McDonald’s Happy Meals

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie set to release next year, promotion for the upcoming film is beginning, including in the form of some brand new toys set to arrive at McDonald’s early next year.

According to a recent photograph shared on Twitter, the restaurant chain will have eight toys from the movie. The toys are set to be featured in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meals and include two different versions of Mario, Toad in a kart, Luigi with a flashlight, spinning Peach, Donkey Kong holding a barrel, a fire breathing Bowser, and a spinning Lumalee.

The tweet also mentions that the Happy Meals promotion begins today, and will last through January 23, 2023. You can check out the toys below:

The McDonalds Happy Meal The Super Mario Bros Movie promotion begins today in the United States and is expected to last through January 23rd! There are 8 plastic toys to collect. pic.twitter.com/wPDR5QGRAT — Nintendo Merch Central (@nintendomerch) December 27, 2022

The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is being directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru). Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto are producing. Nintendo and Universal Pictures are co-financing the project.