Jerry Bruckheimer Gives Update on National Treasure 3

Earlier this year, legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer teased that a third National Treasure film was being written. Now he’s giving fans an update on the sequel’s status.

Speaking to E! News recently, Bruckheimer mentioned that they are still developing a new film, once again mentioning that Nicolas Cage was attached to the project.

“We said we’d like to make another National Treasure and they said, ‘Sure, let’s come up with a new cast,'” Bruckheimer said. “At the same time, we were developing National Treasure for the theaters with Nicolas Cage — which we still are. So, that’s ongoing.”

Previously, Bruckheimer had just noted that he and Cage were helping to work on a script for the film, but not much more was said at the time. It sounds like that work is still being done, which should make fans of the series happy to hear.

If Bruckheimer is able to get a third film made, it would be a huge resurgence for the series. Recently, a Disney+ series — National Treasure: Edge of History — that is set within the same universe as the original films began streaming. The last film to come out in the action-adventure series, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, was released in 2007. It was a massive success, earning over $450 million at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews.