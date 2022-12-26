Paramount+ Schedule December 26-January 1: New TV & Movies

A Quentin Tarantino Oscar-winner movie is part of the Paramount+ schedule for December 26-January 1.
On Sunday, January 1, the streaming service (sign-up for Paramount+ here) will add Django Unchained to its available content. Written and directed by Tarantino, the 2012 film follows a former slave named Django (Jamie Foxx) in his attempts to free his wife, Broomhilda (Kerry Washington), from slavery. Django Unchained was acclaimed by critics and beloved by audiences, grossing over $425.4 million at the box office and winning the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The cast includes Christoph Waltz (rewarded with the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor that year), Leonardo DiCaprio, and Samuel L. Jackson, among others.
Paramount+ Schedule December 26-January 1 | New TV & Movie Additions
Tuesday, December 27
- Django Unchained
Wednesday, December 28
- Gunsmoke (Seasons 1 – 14)
- The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
- The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman
Friday, December 30
- New episodes of Big Nate
Saturday, December 31
- New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
Sunday, January 1
- A River Runs Through It
- Arachnophobia
- Arrowhead
- Atlantic City
- Barbershop
- Blue Hawaii
- Bound
- Boys And Girls
- Bull Durham
- Carolina
- Cursed
- Days of Thunder
- El Dorado
- Forces Of Nature
- French Postcards
- Girls! Girls! Girls!
- Glory
- Good Burger
- Grease
- Halloween VIII: Resurrection
- Hang ‘Em High
- Hatari
- Home For The Holidays
- House Arrest
- Jinxed!
- Mean Creek
- Minority Report
- Morning Glory
- Paper Moon
- Paranormal Activity 2
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity 4
- Paycheck
- Pony Express
- Pret-A-Porter
- Road Trip
- Roman Holiday
- Serpico
- Shaft
- Shakespeare in Love
- Shirley Valentine
- Silence
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
- Star Trek Beyond
- Starting Over
- Swingers
- Teaching Mrs. Tingle
- The Duchess
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Foot Fist Way
- The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
- The Hunter
- The Italian Job
- The Lonely Man
- The Longshots
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- The Monster Squad
- The Prince and Me
- The Romantics
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Thin Red Line
- The Two Jakes
- The Whales Of August
- Walking Tall
- We’re No Angels
- Wes Craven Presents: They
- Young Guns II