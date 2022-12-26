Paramount+ Schedule December 26-January 1: New TV & Movies

A Quentin Tarantino Oscar-winner movie is part of the Paramount+ schedule for December 26-January 1.

On Sunday, January 1, the streaming service (sign-up for Paramount+ here) will add Django Unchained to its available content. Written and directed by Tarantino, the 2012 film follows a former slave named Django (Jamie Foxx) in his attempts to free his wife, Broomhilda (Kerry Washington), from slavery. Django Unchained was acclaimed by critics and beloved by audiences, grossing over $425.4 million at the box office and winning the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The cast includes Christoph Waltz (rewarded with the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor that year), Leonardo DiCaprio, and Samuel L. Jackson, among others.

Paramount+ Schedule December 26-January 1 | New TV & Movie Additions

Tuesday, December 27

Django Unchained

Wednesday, December 28

Gunsmoke (Seasons 1 – 14)

(Seasons 1 – 14) The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman

Friday, December 30

New episodes of Big Nate

Saturday, December 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Sunday, January 1