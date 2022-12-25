Hulu Schedule December 26-January 1: New TV & Movies

The end of the year brings critically-acclaimed films as part of the Hulu schedule for December 26-January 1.

On Monday, December 26, streaming service subscribers can watch Blade Runner: The Final Cut and its sequel, Blade Runner 2049. Directed by Ridley Scott, Blade Runner: The Final Cut is set in a dystopian future where a group of ‘replicants’ led by the elusive Roy (Rutger Hauer) escapes from the control of the Tyrell Corporation. The bounty hunter Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) offers to ‘retire’ the rogue androids by putting them away.

Blade Runner 2049 was released in theaters in 2017, and was directed by Denis Villeneuve, with stars Ford and Edward James Olmos reprising their roles from the original. 2049 also starred Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, and Dave Bautista.

Hulu Schedule December 26-January 1 | New TV & Movie Additions

Monday, December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 11

Complete Season 11 Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

(1982) Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

(2017) Last Looks (2021)

Tuesday, December 27

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (Dubbed)

Friday, December 30

Delia’s Gone (2022)

(2022) Into the Deep (2022)

(2022) The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020)

Saturday, December 31

Enough Said (2013)

(2013) Runner Runner (2013)

(2013) New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream

Sunday, January 1