Hulu Schedule December 26-January 1: New TV & Movies

The end of the year brings critically-acclaimed films as part of the Hulu schedule for December 26-January 1.
On Monday, December 26, streaming service subscribers can watch Blade Runner: The Final Cut and its sequel, Blade Runner 2049. Directed by Ridley Scott, Blade Runner: The Final Cut is set in a dystopian future where a group of ‘replicants’ led by the elusive Roy (Rutger Hauer) escapes from the control of the Tyrell Corporation. The bounty hunter Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) offers to ‘retire’ the rogue androids by putting them away.
Blade Runner 2049 was released in theaters in 2017, and was directed by Denis Villeneuve, with stars Ford and Edward James Olmos reprising their roles from the original. 2049 also starred Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, and Dave Bautista.
Monday, December 26
- Letterkenny: Complete Season 11
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
- Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
- Last Looks (2021)
Tuesday, December 27
- The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (Dubbed)
Friday, December 30
- Delia’s Gone (2022)
- Into the Deep (2022)
- The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020)
Saturday, December 31
- Enough Said (2013)
- Runner Runner (2013)
- New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream
Sunday, January 1
- Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere
- Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere
- The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4
- America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16
- Are You The One?: Complete Season 8
- Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4
- Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2
- The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20
- CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3
- Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 2
- Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41
- Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6
- 3 Idiotas (2017)
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)
- A League Of Their Own (1992)
- A Troll in Central Park (1994)
- Barbarians (2021)
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)
- The Breakfast Club (1985)
- The Company You Keep (2013)
- Couples Retreat (2009)
- Dante’s Peak (1997)
- Empire Records (1995)
- Gamer (2009)
- Heat (1995)
- Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
- Hell or High Water (2016)
- Home Alone (1990)
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
- Home Alone 3 (1997)
- The Internship (2013)
- Irrational Man (2015)
- The King Of Comedy (1983)
- Kingdom Come (2001)
- The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
- Little Manhattan (2005)
- The Mummy (1999)
- The Mummy Returns (2001)
- The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)
- One Fine Day (1996)
- Pearl Harbor (2001)
- Predestination (2015)
- The Prestige (2006)
- Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)
- Prometheus (2011)
- The Proposal (2009)
- Real Steel (2011)
- S.W.A.T. (2003)
- Snatch (2000)
- Someone Like You (2001)
- Take Shelter (2011)
- This Christmas (2007)
- The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)
- Truth (2015)
- Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
- Zeros And Ones (2021)
- Zombieland (2009)