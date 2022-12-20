The Invitation Netflix Release Date & Time

Netflix is adding The Invitation to its available content this week.

Sony Pictures’ horror starring Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel is finally coming to the streaming service. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch The Invitation on Netflix

Netflix set The Invitation release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Saturday, December 24. Directed by Jessica M. Thompson from a screenplay by Blair Butler, The Invitation stars Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty (Gossip Girl), Stephanie Corneliussen, Alana Boden, Courtney Taylor, Hugh Skinner, and Sean Pertwee. The Invitation was initially released on August 26. The movie grossed more than $33 million at the box office, overcoming its $10 million production budget.

“After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evi takes a DNA test … and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had,” reads the synopsis. “Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity.”

Thompson executive produced The Invitation together with Michael P. Flannigan. Emile Gladstone served as producer.