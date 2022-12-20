Black Adam DCU future

Dwayne Johnson Issues Statement on Black Adam’s DCU Future

By Tyler Treese

Dwayne Johnson has given fans an update on Black Adam’s future within the DC Universe and it isn’t particularly promising for those expecting a quick sequel or the character to return in short order.

“James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters,” announced Johnson on Twitter. “James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and win big.”

Johnson also thanked the fans for their support during this time.

“You guys know me and I have very thick skin — and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens. After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I’m very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility, and love.”

View Johnson’s full statement below:

