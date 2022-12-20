The Menu HBO Max Release Date Set

One of 2022’s most intriguing comedies will soon hit streaming as The Menu HBO Max release date has been set for early next year.

HBO Max announced the critically-acclaimed dark comedy thriller The Menu will hit the streaming service on January 3, 2023. The Mark Mylod-directed story premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Ultimately, it grossed over $64 million at the box office following its theatrical run. Among other accolades, main stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes scored Best Actor and Actress nominations at the Golden Globe Awards. HBO Max subscribers can now judge The Menu actors’ performances by themselves.

About The Menu, ComingSoon’s Jonathan Sim pointed out that it “is a satire of elite, pretentious artists and the type of work they create.”

Mylod (Game of Thrones, Succession) directed The Menu from a screenplay by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. Joining Taylor-Joy and Fiennes are Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, John Leguizamo, and Janet McTeer. Additionally, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, and Rob Yang, among others.

“A couple (Taylor-Joy and Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises,” reads the synopsis.

Adam McKay and Betsy Koch produced The Menu through their Hyperobject Industries banner. DanTram Nguyen, Katie Goodson-Thomas, and Zahra Phillips oversaw the project for Searchlight Pictures.